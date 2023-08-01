iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:TLT)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.2753 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded down $1.91 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $98.14. 34,944,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,378,125. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.85 and a 52 week high of $120.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.89.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,239.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,346,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $462,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216,332 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 188.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,559,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $591,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,629,903 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,905.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,083,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,883 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 81.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,420,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $187,576,000 after purchasing an additional 636,284 shares during the period. 60.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.