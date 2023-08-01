iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Dearborn Partners LLC

Dearborn Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the first quarter worth about $293,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Biotechnology ETF alerts:

iShares Biotechnology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBB stock traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.75. 859,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,159. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $113.37 and a 12-month high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.0062 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.