iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Stake Lessened by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services cut its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Robbins Farley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 20,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 5,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.2% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 22,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Finally, Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 27.7% during the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IBB traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $128.05. 1,318,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,564,451. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $113.37 and a 12 month high of $138.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

