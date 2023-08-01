iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Declares Dividend of $0.17

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1691 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $49.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,509. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $46.47 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.83 and a 200 day moving average of $50.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 8,273.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after purchasing an additional 30,943 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 82,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,560,000 after purchasing an additional 12,290 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $387,000.

About iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

