iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Plans $0.12 Dividend

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

ISTB traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.55. The stock had a trading volume of 447,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,021. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.99. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.56 and a twelve month high of $47.84.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTB. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 50,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pensionmark Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

