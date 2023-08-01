iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) is Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 126.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 191,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,161 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $12,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 41,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,498,810 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.13. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

