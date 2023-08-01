iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,557,040 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 113% from the previous session’s volume of 729,429 shares.The stock last traded at $53.51 and had previously closed at $54.05.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 21.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,114,000 after acquiring an additional 74,207 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 61,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 79.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 52,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 23,206 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 506.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 210,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 175,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.