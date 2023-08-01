iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,870 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.0% of Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $46,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IVV stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $458.94. 3,754,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,728. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $461.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $439.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $418.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

