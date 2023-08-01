iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) is Full Sail Capital LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 207,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 4.7% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Full Sail Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

IJH traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $271.73. 1,643,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $258.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.21.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

