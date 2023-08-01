iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,422 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.3% of Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Canal Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 13,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $569,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $258.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.21. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The company has a market capitalization of $72.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

