iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by AAF Wealth Management LLC

AAF Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 7.9% of AAF Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. AAF Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000. CIC Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 7,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Arkos Global Advisors lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Arkos Global Advisors now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 8,253 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, reaching $271.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,119 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,599. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.21. The stock has a market cap of $72.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

