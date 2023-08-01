iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 112,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $10,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $182,632,000 after purchasing an additional 835,175 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.67. 3,333,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,052,613. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.