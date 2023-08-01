iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $844,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,241 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after acquiring an additional 990,861 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $182,632,000 after acquiring an additional 835,175 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, reaching $104.54. 2,700,359 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,047,606. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $72.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.00 and a 200-day moving average of $98.31.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

