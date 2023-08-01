iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 796,300 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the June 30th total of 700,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,057,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,909,876,000 after acquiring an additional 27,699,624 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after acquiring an additional 212,456 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,504,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098,930 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,609,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,531,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,029,000 after acquiring an additional 138,271 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.93. 1,947,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,629,724. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $43.12 and a 12 month high of $48.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1356 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

