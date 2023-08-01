iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Acquired by Cidel Asset Management Inc.

Cidel Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 188.4% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AGG traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 8,810,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,163,510. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.66. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $93.20 and a 12-month high of $104.35.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

