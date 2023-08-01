iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Sold by Palladiem LLC

Palladiem LLC reduced its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Palladiem LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 680,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,868,000 after buying an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. MA Private Wealth raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the first quarter. MA Private Wealth now owns 6,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brio Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 19,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 494,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,554,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Network Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,279,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGD traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $73.85. 239,517 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,862. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.10. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

