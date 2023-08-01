iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Plans Dividend of $0.08

iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSCGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.0753 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

Shares of SUSC traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $22.47. 204,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,773. iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SUSC. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,550,105,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 122.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware USD Corporate Bond ETF by 84.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

