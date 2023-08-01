iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,347 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF worth $4,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,288.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,738,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,606,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181,102 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,027,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,411,000 after purchasing an additional 611,518 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,392,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,631,000 after purchasing an additional 718,524 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,371,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,221,000 after purchasing an additional 188,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,359,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,976,000 after purchasing an additional 99,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

ICLN traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.02. 1,507,661 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,889. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1246 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.