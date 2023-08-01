iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ) Shares Bought by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Free Report) by 146.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,870 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $2,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FCA Corp TX increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 50,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,437,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 230,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $570,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IXJ traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.40. 84,220 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,340. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.14. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $88.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares Global Healthcare ETF

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

