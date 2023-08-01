iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Plans Dividend of $0.13

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1314 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $43.24. 72,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,598. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $41.56 and a twelve month high of $47.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares GNMA Bond ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 6,422 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

