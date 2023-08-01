iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH) Declares Dividend of $0.07

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.01. 85,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,894. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $21.80 and a 1-year high of $23.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.52.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 111,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,484,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 1.48% of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Treasury ETF (IBTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2027 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2027. The fund will terminate in December 2027. IBTH was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

