iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %
Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
