iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Declares $0.07 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0661 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $21.40. The stock had a trading volume of 27,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,451. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $23.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.01.

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

