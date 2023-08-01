iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTO) Announces $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

IBTO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 1,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.10.

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (IBTO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2033 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2033. The fund will terminate in December 2033. IBTO was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by BlackRock.

