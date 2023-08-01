iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTO) Announces $0.09 Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:IBTO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0863 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
IBTO stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.47. 1,544 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567. iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $25.10.
iShares iBonds Dec 2033 Term Treasury ETF Company Profile
