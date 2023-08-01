iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) Shares Purchased by Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,063,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,938,000 after buying an additional 2,808,769 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 539.5% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,313,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $138,460,000 after buying an additional 1,107,923 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $46,817,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

LQD stock traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.41. 22,976,887 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535,641. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.09. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.41 and a 1-year high of $114.98.

About iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

