iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Declares Dividend of $0.35 (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3475 per share by the exchange traded fund on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

EMB stock traded down $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $86.46. 8,951,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,350,512. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.88 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.35 and a twelve month high of $90.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 190.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 771,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,540,000 after purchasing an additional 505,676 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Sentinus LLC grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 92.5% in the first quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 97.8% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $766,000 after acquiring an additional 4,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 286.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 73,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,363,000 after acquiring an additional 54,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

