iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Acquired by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 35.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 74.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

ACWX traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.52. 1,091,987 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,529,837. The stock has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

