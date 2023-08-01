iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,589 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 1.8% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCG Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 40,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 2,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

EFA traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $73.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,882,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,687,551. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.61 and a fifty-two week high of $74.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.52 and its 200 day moving average is $71.76.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

