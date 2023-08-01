iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Full Sail Capital LLC

Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,843 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Full Sail Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $15,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.63. The stock had a trading volume of 555,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.9993 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

