iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Purchased by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,075,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,351 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 19.8% of Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $78,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 95,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,348,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,618,000 after acquiring an additional 57,434 shares during the period. Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 27.0% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 88,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,887,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares during the period. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:USMV traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.22. 2,533,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.80.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

