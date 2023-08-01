iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Holdings Lowered by Financial Advisors LLC

Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 1.1% of Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 124.3% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $283.82. The stock had a trading volume of 593,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,893. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $271.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.46. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $286.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

