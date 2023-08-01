iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC

New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $10,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.18. 555,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,611. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $105.59 and a twelve month high of $128.05. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.8164 per share. This represents a $3.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

See Also

