iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Forbes Financial Planning Inc.

Forbes Financial Planning Inc. reduced its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Forbes Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Forbes Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF worth $2,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Security Financial Services INC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. 56.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $120.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,375. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.78. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $100.13 and a 52-week high of $123.84.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

