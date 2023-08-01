iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 5,197,581 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 145% from the previous session’s volume of 2,122,489 shares.The stock last traded at $50.52 and had previously closed at $50.67.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.53.

Institutional Trading of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000.

About iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

