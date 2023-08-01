iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Declares Dividend of $0.14

iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, July 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1394 per share on Monday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

BGRN traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.17. 11,867 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,298. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.46. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.36 and a 1-year high of $48.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares USD Green Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 68,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

