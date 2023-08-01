Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) SVP Donald L. Reeves III Sells 983 Shares

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $76,674.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ITRI stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.46. 154,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 283,018. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of -156.62 and a beta of 1.34. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $78.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Itron in the second quarter worth $231,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $819,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Itron by 333.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Itron by 3.3% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 641,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,230,000 after acquiring an additional 20,774 shares during the period. 96.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITRI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Itron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

