ITT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.

ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get ITT alerts:

ITT Price Performance

Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. 538,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,909. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. ITT has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ITT

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ITT will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 116.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $6,167,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 40.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.

ITT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.