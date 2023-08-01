ITT Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the conglomerate on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%.
ITT has increased its dividend by an average of 21.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. ITT has a payout ratio of 20.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect ITT to earn $5.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Shares of ITT stock traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $100.19. 538,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,909. The company has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.51. ITT has a 1 year low of $64.51 and a 1 year high of $100.67.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 116.0% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 19,604 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ITT in the first quarter worth about $6,167,000. Running Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 40.6% in the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 71,616 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,180,000 after acquiring an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of ITT by 13.5% in the first quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITT shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised ITT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.17.
ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.
