Jangada Mines (LON:JAN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $2.10

Jangada Mines Plc (LON:JAN – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.30 ($0.03), with a volume of 667113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.40 ($0.03).

Jangada Mines Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £5.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3.35. The company has a current ratio of 12.68, a quick ratio of 19.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

About Jangada Mines

(Get Free Report)

Jangada Mines Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mining assets in Brazil. The company explores for vanadium, titanium, and iron deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Pitombeiras vanadium project located in the state of Ceará, Brazil. Jangada Mines Plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jangada Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jangada Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.