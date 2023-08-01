Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.

Jardine Matheson Stock Performance

JMHLY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.

About Jardine Matheson

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates in motor vehicles and related operations, property investment and development, food retailing, health and beauty, home furnishings, engineering and construction, and transportation businesses in China, Southeast Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally.

