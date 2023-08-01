Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY) Declares $0.55 Dividend

Jardine Matheson Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:JMHLY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share on Wednesday, October 18th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th.
Jardine Matheson Stock Performance
JMHLY traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Jardine Matheson has a 1 year low of $45.01 and a 1 year high of $58.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $50.03.
About Jardine Matheson
