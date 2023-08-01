JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:JCRRF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 741,600 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the June 30th total of 654,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS JCRRF remained flat at $9.47 during trading on Tuesday. JCR Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $12.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.57.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered JCR Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co, Ltd., a specialty pharmaceuticals company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, import and export, and sale of pharmaceutical products, regenerative medicines, and drug substances in Japan. It offers various therapeutic products, including GROWJECT used for the treatment of growth hormone deficiency and short stature; IZCARGO to treat Mucopolysaccharidosis type II; Agalsidase Beta BS I.V.

