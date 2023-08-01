Joby Aviation (JOBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 6,277,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on JOBY shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Joby Aviation presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

