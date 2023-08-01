Joby Aviation (JOBY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd.
Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect Joby Aviation to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Joby Aviation Stock Performance
NYSE:JOBY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 6,277,207 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,014,639. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.53. Joby Aviation has a 1 year low of $3.15 and a 1 year high of $11.98. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Insider Buying and Selling at Joby Aviation
In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,381.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 1,066,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $8,081,166.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,328,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,631,803.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 336,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,201,206 shares of company stock worth $27,612,958 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JOBY. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 4.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 19.5% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,186 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 60.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 121,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Joby Aviation by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,762 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Joby Aviation
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.
