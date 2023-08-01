Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY) Shares Gap Down to $8.95

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.95, but opened at $8.58. Joby Aviation shares last traded at $8.81, with a volume of 1,806,054 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on JOBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Joby Aviation from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.50.

Joby Aviation Trading Down 3.2 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its 200 day moving average is $5.53.

Insider Transactions at Joby Aviation

Joby Aviation ( NYSE:JOBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.01). Equities analysts expect that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Joby Aviation news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Eric Allison sold 21,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $225,780.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 336,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,595,381.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Didier Papadopoulos sold 4,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.72, for a total transaction of $31,706.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,201,206 shares of company stock valued at $27,612,958. Corporate insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 574.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 51,872,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,214,000 after buying an additional 44,186,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,722,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,731,000 after acquiring an additional 468,437 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Joby Aviation by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,752,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Joby Aviation by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,145,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,333,000 after buying an additional 268,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Joby Aviation by 50.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,240,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,314 shares during the period. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. The company intends to build an aerial ridesharing service, as well as developing an application-based platform that will enable consumers to book rides.

