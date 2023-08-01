John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.80-$4.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.66. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.67 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.06 billion. John Bean Technologies also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.90-$1.05 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on JBT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. 58.com restated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird restated an outperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a reiterates rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

John Bean Technologies Price Performance

Shares of JBT stock traded down $3.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $120.48. 207,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 153,995. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.15. John Bean Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $81.59 and a fifty-two week high of $125.88. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Bean Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.80%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBT. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 4.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 6.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 11.5% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,575,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 55.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.