Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 13,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,680,000 after buying an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JOUT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also

