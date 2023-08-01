Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Up 14.5% in July

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 286,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.9 days. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson Outdoors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Insider Activity at Johnson Outdoors
In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $965,776.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,534.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Price Performance
JOUT stock traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.92. The stock had a trading volume of 47,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,975. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. Johnson Outdoors has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $73.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.38.
Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.
Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 28.51%.
About Johnson Outdoors
Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.
See Also
