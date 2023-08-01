Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) Short Interest Update

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,400 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the June 30th total of 286,900 shares. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 33,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.9 days.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 1.5 %

Johnson Outdoors stock traded down $0.87 on Tuesday, hitting $58.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,843. The firm has a market cap of $597.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.38. Johnson Outdoors has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $73.43.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $202.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.65 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 9.01%. Analysts anticipate that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Johnson Outdoors Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is presently 28.51%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of Johnson Outdoors stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Johnson Outdoors news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total value of $60,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,672,534.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,279 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $74,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $965,776.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Outdoors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 147.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 110,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,626,000 after buying an additional 66,158 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after buying an additional 42,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,076,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,941,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 257,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after buying an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson Outdoors in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Stories

