Joseph Group Capital Management Buys 524 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.1% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 104,997.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $3,058,235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,393,138,000 after purchasing an additional 189,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,515,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,093,448. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $140.46 and a 12-month high of $189.68. The company has a market capitalization of $307.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $156.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.39.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.46%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.05.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.