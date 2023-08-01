Joseph Group Capital Management Cuts Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 97.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE DIS traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.03. The stock had a trading volume of 13,537,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,322,666. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a market cap of $162.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.61.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.