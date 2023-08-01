Joseph Group Capital Management Decreases Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Joseph Group Capital Management lowered its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 27.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 324.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 1,952.2% during the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $223,000.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFIS traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 86,275 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. The company has a market cap of $647.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02.

Dimensional International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

