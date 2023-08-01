Joseph Group Capital Management Has $592,000 Stock Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Joseph Group Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,146 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Medpace were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in Medpace by 12.1% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 183,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,028,000 after buying an additional 19,884 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Medpace by 28.3% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Medpace by 26.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Medpace by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Medpace by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEDP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Guggenheim upped their price target on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 22nd Century Group reiterated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.67.

Medpace Stock Up 1.0 %

Medpace stock traded up $2.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $255.64. The stock had a trading volume of 223,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,226. The company has a 50-day moving average of $228.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.50. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25 and a beta of 1.43. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.30 and a fifty-two week high of $264.18.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $460.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Medpace

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,233,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,562,246.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 49,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total value of $10,898,284.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,233,019 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,562,246.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

