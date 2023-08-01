Joseph Group Capital Management Invests $1.50 Million in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,496,000. Parker-Hannifin makes up approximately 1.3% of Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after purchasing an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,578,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $749,061,000 after purchasing an additional 62,303 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,025,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,799,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the fourth quarter valued at about $519,286,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,737,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,618,000 after buying an additional 178,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $395.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $322.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $370.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $413.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.85.

Insider Activity

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

In other news, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Vice Chairman Lee C. Banks sold 29,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.84, for a total transaction of $9,936,413.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,881,307.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark T. Czaja sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.00, for a total value of $202,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,217. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,526 shares of company stock valued at $11,618,868. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PH traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $414.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 989,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 879,805. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a twelve month low of $235.69 and a twelve month high of $419.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $372.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $345.64.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $5.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.01 by $0.92. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 20.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.