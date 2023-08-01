Joseph Group Capital Management Purchases 832 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Joseph Group Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 96.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,000 after buying an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 6,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $110.05. 778,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,621,910. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $113.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200-day moving average is $106.29.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

